MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Shares Gap Down to $26.99

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.99, but opened at $25.35. MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $24.94, with a volume of 257,431 shares changing hands.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.76.

About MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

