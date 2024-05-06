ZClassic (ZCL) Market Cap Tops $531,508.86

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for $0.0572 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $531,508.86 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00058303 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00036356 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00014228 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

