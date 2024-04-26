GAMMA Investing LLC Invests $220,000 in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the third quarter valued at $10,788,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,252,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $667,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank OZK by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Bank OZK by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 28,893 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bank OZK from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

Bank OZK Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of OZK opened at $46.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.01. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $52.36. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $406.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.81 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 28.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.13%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

