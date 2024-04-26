GAMMA Investing LLC Takes $263,000 Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $176.55 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $149.67 and a twelve month high of $183.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.99.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

