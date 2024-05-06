Investors Purchase Large Volume of Starbucks Call Options (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 93,303 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 43% compared to the typical volume of 65,074 call options.
Insider Activity at Starbucks
In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $651,738 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Starbucks Stock Performance
Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,210,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,520,849. Starbucks has a one year low of $72.67 and a one year high of $108.12. The firm has a market cap of $82.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.84.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.
Starbucks Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.81%.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
