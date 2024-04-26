FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter.

FFW Price Performance

Shares of FFWC stock opened at $34.52 on Friday. FFW has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $45.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.75.

FFW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. FFW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.29%.

FFW Company Profile

FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, overdraft protection, consumer credit cards, and reorder checks. Its loan products include home equity, auto, RV, boat, motorcycle, and personal loans; mortgage loans; agricultural loans; commercial real estate equipment financing; revolving lines of credit and standby letters of credit; and equipment leasing, as well as commercial lending services.

