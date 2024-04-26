Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) PT Lowered to $195.00 at Mizuho

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $197.00 to $195.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

H has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hyatt Hotels from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $95.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hyatt Hotels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.88.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $151.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.14, a P/E/G ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $96.77 and a 12 month high of $161.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.42.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 75,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.47, for a total value of $11,957,670.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 459,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,737,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 75,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.47, for a total value of $11,957,670.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 459,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,737,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total value of $200,096,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,077,803 shares of company stock worth $325,526,849. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Further Reading

