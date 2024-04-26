New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GBR opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. New Concept Energy has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.08.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. New Concept Energy had a negative net margin of 13.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About New Concept Energy

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Concept Energy stock. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in New Concept Energy, Inc. ( NYSE:GBR Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 90,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

