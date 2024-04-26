L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Short Interest Down 64.6% in April

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decline of 64.6% from the March 31st total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

L’Air Liquide Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of AIQUY opened at $39.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.13. L’Air Liquide has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81.

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

L’Air Liquide Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.681 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from L’Air Liquide’s previous dividend of $0.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L’Air Liquide

About L’Air Liquide

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in L’Air Liquide during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in L’Air Liquide in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.5% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.