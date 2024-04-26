Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Carrefour Stock Performance

Carrefour stock opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.54. Carrefour has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA engages in the operation of stores that offer food and non-food products in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, club stores, and cash and carry stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations.

