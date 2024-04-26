Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in April

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Amada Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AMDLY opened at $44.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.31. Amada has a one year low of $39.77 and a one year high of $48.97.

Get Amada alerts:

Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Amada had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $664.78 million for the quarter.

Amada Company Profile

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery, software, and peripheral equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, bending robots, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS SPACE series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and a range of tools for bending and punching.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.