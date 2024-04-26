Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 14,573.20% and a negative return on equity of 138.54%. The business had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.68 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 350.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 22,043 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.
