StockNews.com Lowers Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SMCI. Bank of America upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Argus began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,350.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $960.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $949.85.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of SMCI opened at $787.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $947.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $560.99. The stock has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.47, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $93.34 and a 52 week high of $1,229.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 20.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total transaction of $458,008.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,135.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total value of $458,008.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,135.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,989 shares of company stock valued at $30,113,681. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,768 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,751,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth $95,211,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 161.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 479,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,444,000 after purchasing an additional 295,835 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth $77,996,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

