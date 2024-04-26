Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of KNSA opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.11 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average of $18.00.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $79.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.97 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 5,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $111,695.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $117,222.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,252. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 5,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $111,695.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,109 shares of company stock worth $709,929. 54.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tejara Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 147,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

