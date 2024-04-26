Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Short Interest Down 42.3% in April

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,957,800 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the March 31st total of 3,391,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 310.8 days.

Meituan Stock Performance

Shares of MPNGF stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $14.27. 1,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,373. Meituan has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average is $11.58.

Meituan Company Profile

Meituan operates as a tech retail company in China and internationally. It operates through Core Local Commerce and New Initiatives segments. The company offers food delivery services; helps consumers purchase local consumer services provided by merchants in numerous in-store categories or make reservations for hotels, and attraction and transportation ticketing.

