Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $62.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.93 million.

Shares of NASDAQ NFBK traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,469. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.33%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

