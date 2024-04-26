Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) Short Interest Update

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decline of 41.3% from the March 31st total of 29,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Aurora Mobile Stock Performance

NASDAQ JG traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.01. 193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,091. Aurora Mobile has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83.

Get Aurora Mobile alerts:

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative net margin of 21.65% and a negative return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $10.90 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Aurora Mobile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Read Our Latest Report on Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of developer services in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. The company offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.