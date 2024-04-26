Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) Short Interest Update

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decline of 41.3% from the March 31st total of 29,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Aurora Mobile Stock Performance
NASDAQ JG traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.01. 193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,091. Aurora Mobile has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83.
Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative net margin of 21.65% and a negative return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $10.90 million for the quarter.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Aurora Mobile Company Profile
Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of developer services in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. The company offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations.
