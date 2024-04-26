Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Trading Down 0.4 %

Ohio Valley Banc stock opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $25.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $112.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.11.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ohio Valley Banc stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,909 shares of the bank's stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Ohio Valley Banc accounts for approximately 0.6% of Abundance Wealth Counselors' portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors owned 1.99% of Ohio Valley Banc worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.06% of the company's stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

