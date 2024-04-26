Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Trading Down 0.4 %
Ohio Valley Banc stock opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $25.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $112.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.11.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter.
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
