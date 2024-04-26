Insider Buying: Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Insider Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 15th, Sime Armoyan purchased 100 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$109.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,990.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Sime Armoyan purchased 400 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,998.52.

On Friday, February 23rd, Sime Armoyan purchased 3,600 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$396,000.00.

Morguard North American Residential REIT Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MRG.UN stock opened at C$15.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$586.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a one year low of C$13.08 and a one year high of C$17.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.78, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Morguard North American Residential REIT Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

