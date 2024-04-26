Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Lifted by Zacks Research

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of APA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $5.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for APA’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS.
APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 62.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share.
APA Stock Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ APA opened at $32.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.50. APA has a one year low of $29.47 and a one year high of $46.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.
Institutional Trading of APA
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APA. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of APA by 208.5% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in APA by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in APA in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in APA in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
APA Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 10.78%.
About APA
APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than APA
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.