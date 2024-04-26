Americas Silver Corp to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Americas Silver in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 22nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Americas Silver from $1.50 to $0.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

NYSEAMERICAN USAS opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.35. Americas Silver has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.56.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 39.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,145,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 117,214 shares during the last quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 22.5% in the third quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,151,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,500 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 2.7% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,827,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 48,009 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,179,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 880,213 shares during the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

