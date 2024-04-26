Short Interest in HG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY) Drops By 50.0%

HG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

HG Stock Down 3.3 %

OTCMKTS:STLY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.80. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.87. HG has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25.

Get HG alerts:

About HG

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

HG Holdings, Inc engages in the title insurance and real estate businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Title Insurance Services, Reinsurance, Management Services, and Real Estate. The company provides title insurance, closing and/or escrow, and similar or related services in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

Receive News & Ratings for HG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.