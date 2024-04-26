Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Short Interest Update

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 69.5% from the March 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Swedbank AB (publ) Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWDBY traded up SEK 0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching SEK 19.24. 15,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,730. Swedbank AB has a 52 week low of SEK 15.17 and a 52 week high of SEK 22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is SEK 20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is SEK 19.59.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 27.42%. The company had revenue of SEK 1.79 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Swedbank AB will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Swedbank AB (publ) Increases Dividend

About Swedbank AB (publ)

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $1.4797 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Swedbank AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.76. Swedbank AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

(Get Free Report)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the United States, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and China. The company operates through three business areas: Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Corporates and Institutions.

Read More

