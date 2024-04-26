Short Interest in Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Grows By 2,806.7%

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 302,300 shares, an increase of 2,806.7% from the March 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Trainline Price Performance

Shares of TNLIF opened at $4.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.59. Trainline has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $4.12.

Trainline Company Profile

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

