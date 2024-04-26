Dymension (DYM) Trading Down 10.9% This Week

Dymension (DYM) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 26th. Dymension has a total market cap of $498.35 million and approximately $10.45 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dymension has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dymension coin can currently be bought for about $3.41 or 0.00005342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dymension Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,016,558,337 coins and its circulating supply is 146,000,000 coins. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension. Dymension’s official website is dymension.xyz.

Dymension Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,016,558,337 with 146,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 3.5349754 USD and is down -2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $11,018,061.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dymension should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dymension using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

