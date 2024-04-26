TD Cowen Boosts Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $258.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $252.00 to $258.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.95% from the stock’s current price.

UNP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.32.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

View Our Latest Report on UNP

Union Pacific Stock Up 5.0 %

UNP opened at $243.52 on Friday. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $190.37 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Pacific

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,796,000. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 12,036 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.