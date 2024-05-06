23,110 Shares in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Bought by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monument Capital Management bought a new position in FirstCash in the fourth quarter worth $2,135,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in FirstCash by 17.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 426,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,837,000 after purchasing an additional 63,219 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in FirstCash by 2.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,556,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,158,000 after purchasing an additional 145,821 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in FirstCash in the third quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in FirstCash by 46.2% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 17,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCFS shares. Loop Capital upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stephens raised their price target on FirstCash from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 5,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.09, for a total value of $680,872.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,607,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,363,492.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 5,916 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.09, for a total transaction of $680,872.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,607,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,363,492.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $233,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,804,078.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 309,964 shares of company stock valued at $36,502,889. Insiders own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Stock Performance

Shares of FirstCash stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.61. 293,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.03. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.05 and a 1 year high of $133.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.28.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $836.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.08 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.23%. FirstCash’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 27.29%.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

