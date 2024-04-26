Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI) Announces Dividend of GBX 4

Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This is a positive change from Bisichi’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Bisichi Stock Up 22.5 %
Shares of LON BISI opened at GBX 94.95 ($1.17) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 88.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 103.61. Bisichi has a 12-month low of GBX 75 ($0.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 307.70 ($3.80). The firm has a market cap of £10.14 million, a PE ratio of 146.23 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94.
About Bisichi
