Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This is a positive change from Bisichi’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Bisichi Stock Up 22.5 %

Shares of LON BISI opened at GBX 94.95 ($1.17) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 88.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 103.61. Bisichi has a 12-month low of GBX 75 ($0.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 307.70 ($3.80). The firm has a market cap of £10.14 million, a PE ratio of 146.23 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94.

About Bisichi

Bisichi PLC engages in the coal mining and processing activities in South Africa. The company owns an interest in the Black Wattle Colliery, a coal mining and washing operation located in Mpumulanga, South Africa. It is also involved in the retail property investment and residential property development activities in the United Kingdom, as well as share dealing business.

