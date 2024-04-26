Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Increases Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.3839 per share by the technology company on Monday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Tencent’s previous annual dividend of $0.10.

Tencent Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TCEHY opened at $43.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $410.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.32. Tencent has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.08.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Tencent had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $21.54 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Tencent will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on Tencent from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

About Tencent

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers value-added services (VAS), online advertising, fintech, and business services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. The company's consumers business provides communication and services, such as instant messaging and social network; digital content including online games, videos, live streaming, news, music, and literature; fintech services, which includes mobile payment, wealth management, loans, and securities trading; and various tools, such as network security management, browser, navigation, application management, email, etc.

