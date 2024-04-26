Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) PT Lowered to $243.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $252.00 to $243.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on MTN. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $260.11.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTN
Vail Resorts Trading Down 1.2 %
Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.07 by ($0.31). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.
Vail Resorts Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.25%.
Insider Transactions at Vail Resorts
In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total transaction of $222,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,269.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vail Resorts
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 5.6% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 4.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 27.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.
About Vail Resorts
Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vail Resorts
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.