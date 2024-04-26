JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Target Price to $60.00

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on THRM. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Gentherm from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Gentherm from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of THRM opened at $50.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.62. Gentherm has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $66.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.36. Gentherm had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $366.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gentherm will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $827,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,127,478.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 1.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 14.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 5.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 6,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its holdings in Gentherm by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 56,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Gentherm by 0.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

