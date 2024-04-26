Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) PT Raised to C$240.00

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$235.00 to C$240.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.

WCN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Connections from C$169.00 to C$182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$193.10.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Waste Connections

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.0 %

TSE:WCN traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$225.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.42, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of C$58.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.66. Waste Connections has a one year low of C$174.74 and a one year high of C$234.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$228.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$205.90.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.38 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.78 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 8.9363601 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other news, Senior Officer James M. Little sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$168.64, for a total transaction of C$1,011,840.00. In other news, Director Andrea Elisabeth Bertone sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$169.17, for a total transaction of C$152,589.90. Also, Senior Officer James M. Little sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$168.64, for a total transaction of C$1,011,840.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,026 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,157. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Waste Connections

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.