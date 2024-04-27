Analyzing Lotus Technology (LOT) and Its Rivals

Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) is one of 672 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Lotus Technology to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Lotus Technology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lotus Technology N/A -4.09% -39.40% Lotus Technology Competitors -34.69% -44.65% 0.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lotus Technology and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lotus Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00 Lotus Technology Competitors 122 568 886 14 2.50

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Lotus Technology presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.86%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 65.50%. Given Lotus Technology’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lotus Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

63.4% of Lotus Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Lotus Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lotus Technology and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lotus Technology $679.01 million -$742.00 million -12.17 Lotus Technology Competitors $1.12 billion -$58.19 million 56.40

Lotus Technology’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lotus Technology. Lotus Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Lotus Technology has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lotus Technology’s competitors have a beta of 0.04, indicating that their average stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lotus Technology competitors beat Lotus Technology on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Lotus Technology

Lotus Technology Inc. engagers in the design, development, and sale of sports luxury lifestyle battery electric vehicles. It offers electric sports car models, including Eletre and Emeya. The company is based in Shanghai, China.

