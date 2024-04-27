ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays increased their target price on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $320.00.

ANSS stock opened at $333.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.16. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $258.01 and a 12-month high of $364.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.39.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANSS. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

