Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSFE. BTIG Research began coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Paysafe from $13.40 to $14.60 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Paysafe by 37.4% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,155,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 314,617 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paysafe in the third quarter valued at $2,928,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Paysafe by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 196,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Paysafe by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 55,650 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Paysafe by 2.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSFE opened at $14.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.42 million, a PE ratio of -43.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.86. Paysafe has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $17.18.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $414.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.52 million. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 15.85% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paysafe will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

