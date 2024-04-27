DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Stock Price Up 4.6%

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.28 and last traded at $8.18. Approximately 217,126 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 339,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.1058 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 317,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in DRDGOLD during the third quarter worth $53,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 36.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

