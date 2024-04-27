FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 312,119 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 230,279 shares.The stock last traded at $40.15 and had previously closed at $40.40.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.33.

Get FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund alerts:

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3101 per share. This is an increase from FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund

About FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 4.7% during the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 10.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 98,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 45.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 69,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 21,523 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (HYGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a proprietary fundamental-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds selected based on value, credit, and liquidity. HYGV was launched on Jul 17, 2018 and is managed by FlexShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.