FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 312,119 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 230,279 shares.The stock last traded at $40.15 and had previously closed at $40.40.
FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.33.
FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3101 per share. This is an increase from FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.
Institutional Trading of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund
About FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund
The FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (HYGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a proprietary fundamental-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds selected based on value, credit, and liquidity. HYGV was launched on Jul 17, 2018 and is managed by FlexShares.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.