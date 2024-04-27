Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) Shares Down 8.1%

Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) dropped 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.87. Approximately 12,661 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 229% from the average daily volume of 3,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

Intchains Group Stock Down 3.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.46.

Get Intchains Group alerts:

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Intchains Group had a negative net margin of 31.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 million for the quarter.

About Intchains Group

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. The company also offers ancillary software, hardware, and other products. It serves distributors. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intchains Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intchains Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.