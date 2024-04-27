Enlivex Therapeutics’ (ENLV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Enlivex Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ENLV opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $4.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors.

