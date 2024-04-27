Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$0.84.
Separately, Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on QUIS
Quisitive Technology Solutions Price Performance
Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile
Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Quisitive Technology Solutions
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.