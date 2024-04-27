Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUISGet Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$0.84.

Separately, Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Price Performance

CVE:QUIS opened at C$0.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$161.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.30. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of C$0.24 and a 12-month high of C$0.50.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

