Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$0.84.

Separately, Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

CVE:QUIS opened at C$0.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$161.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.30. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of C$0.24 and a 12-month high of C$0.50.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

