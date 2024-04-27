GAMMA Investing LLC Invests $174,000 in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 15.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FRT shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.70.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $102.19 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $85.27 and a twelve month high of $107.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.88). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 155.71%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.