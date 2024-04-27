GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases Shares of 3,252 Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 181,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,805,000 after acquiring an additional 83,061 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $3,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,482,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HWM. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

NYSE:HWM opened at $66.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.07. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $69.55.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.93%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

