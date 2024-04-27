Semanteon Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,084 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,548,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Iridium Communications by 11.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 54,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 92.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 20,752 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Iridium Communications by 2,918.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 603,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,857,000 after buying an additional 583,896 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1,167.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 51,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 47,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

IRDM opened at $31.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.50. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.14 and a 1 year high of $65.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 149.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $203.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 247.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IRDM shares. BWS Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Iridium Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Iridium Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Read Our Latest Report on IRDM

About Iridium Communications

(Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.