Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires 40 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 307.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSTR. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $1,282.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,351.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $806.94. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51 and a beta of 2.89. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $266.00 and a 1 year high of $1,999.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 86.47%.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 350 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.32, for a total transaction of $248,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,227.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.24, for a total value of $8,612,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,437.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 350 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.32, for a total value of $248,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,227.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,452 shares of company stock worth $122,745,797. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSTR shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,810.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,875.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,473.00.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

