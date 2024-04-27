Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stephens from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

HUBG has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hub Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Hub Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Susquehanna cut their price target on Hub Group from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hub Group from $43.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.54.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HUBG

Hub Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $39.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.89. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $31.73 and a 12-month high of $47.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.59.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 91.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 14,219 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 85.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 45,371 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 42.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 37,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 11,091 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 98.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hub Group

(Get Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.