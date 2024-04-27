LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Acquired by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,937 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.14% of LKQ worth $17,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LKQ. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,888,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,690,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $224,154,000 after purchasing an additional 114,207 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 339,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after purchasing an additional 26,033 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of LKQ by 369.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 456,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,832,000 after purchasing an additional 359,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $43.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.18. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.30 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $10,394,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,087,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

