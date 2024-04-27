Golden State Equity Partners Sells 72 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Golden State Equity Partners trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,747 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Boeing were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. CNB Bank raised its stake in Boeing by 106.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth $43,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 66.2% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Boeing Price Performance
BA traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.22. The stock had a trading volume of 7,208,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,379,195. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.46. The firm has a market cap of $102.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.12, a P/E/G ratio of 140.08 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $159.70 and a one year high of $267.54.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Edward Jones lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.41.
About Boeing
The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.
