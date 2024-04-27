Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PULM opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.88. Pulmatrix has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $3.14.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 193.49% and a negative return on equity of 63.94%.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

