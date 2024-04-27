Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.70.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on EVH shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Evolent Health from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.
EVH stock opened at $27.66 on Friday. Evolent Health has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.27.
Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $556.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.87 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.
