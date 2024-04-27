Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.70.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EVH shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Evolent Health from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Evolent Health

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolent Health

Evolent Health Trading Down 2.3 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1,470.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Evolent Health by 389.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter.

EVH stock opened at $27.66 on Friday. Evolent Health has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.27.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $556.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.87 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Evolent Health

(Get Free Report

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.