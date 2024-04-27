Short Interest in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP) Declines By 50.0%

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ WHLRP opened at $1.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $2.24.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

